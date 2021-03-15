Five Big Winners From Grammy Awards 2021

Bey, Blue, Billie, and more...



So that was the Grammy awards 2021.



It was a muted affair, with the socially distanced ceremony meaning that there wasn't quite the same level of press frenzy as usual.



That said, it was still an eventful evening - sure, it wasn't *quite packed with shocks as we would have liked*, but it did contain some note-worthy moments.



Here's a rundown of five big winners...



- - -



*Beyoncé*



It was a big night for the Carters. Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a typically stylish entrance, with their appearance at the awards causing *social media to embark on a complete meltdown*.



Beyoncé broke yet more records, claiming a total of 28 Grammy wins - the most decorated female artist in the history of the awards.



She claimed the triumph with a trophy for 'Black Parade', released on Juneteeth last year. "As an artist, I believe it's my job to reflect the times, and it's been such a difficult time," Bey commented. "So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the world".



Jay-Z was listed as co-writer on 'Black Parade', while before the ceremony Blue Ivy received an award for her role in the 'Brown Skin Girl' video - she has become the second youngest Grammy winner in history.



- - -



*Billie Eilish*



Pictures of a beaming and bemused Billie Eilish clutching an arm full of trophies became *one of last year's defining Grammy images*, and she added to her haul at last night's ceremony.



She performed 'Everything I Wanted', while the single later won Record Of The Year - her second consecutive win in that category.



- - -



*Thundercat*



Thundercat won Best Progressive R&B Album for his long player 'It Is What It Is' - executive producer by Flying Lotus, the gong feels like a real moment for that nexus of West Coast jazz-meets-rap-meets-R&B musicians. The bass player is dearly loved by his peers, with Thundercat taking time to shout out Mac Miller in the aftermath of his win.







This one definitely for Mac.



— ashy daddy (@Thundercat) March 14, 2021



- - -



*Taylor Swift*



Taylor Swift joined an exclusive club at this year's ceremony. 'folklore' took home the coveted Album Of The Year trophy, the third time in her career that she has achieved this.



The first female artist to achieve this feat, Taylor now joins a club occupied by only three other artists in history: Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.



- - -



*Kanye West*



Kanye West has been uncharacteristically silent this year - he hasn't tweeted in 2021, and his *ongoing marriage difficulties* may well be occupying a lot of his time.



But Ye was recognised for his faith-based work, with 'Jesus Is King' (which was actually released in 2019) scooping Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.



In all, Kanye West has won 22 Grammy awards to date.



- - -



