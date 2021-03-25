There was one topic glaringly absent from the questions at President Joe Biden’s first press conference on Thursday: the coronavirus pandemic that has derailed the economy and killed 545,000 Americans and counting. A series of worthy topics were broached, to be clear. Biden was asked about the crisis at the Southern Border, the timeline of […]Full Article
Biden’s First Press Conference as President Has 0 Questions on Coronavirus Pandemic
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden: All of my focus has been on virus, economy
USATODAY.com
When asked during his first formal news conference about challenges in policy matters outside of the pandemic, President Joe Biden..
-
Biden announces new COVID vaccine goal at press conference: 200M shots in first 100 days
FOXNews.com
-
Biden sets new goals for fighting coronavirus pandemic
CBS News
-
Joe Biden holds first press conference as US president
Deutsche Welle
-
Live updates: President Joe Biden holds first press conference since his inauguration
USATODAY.com
You might like
More coverage
U.S. COVID response draws scrutiny
Reuters - Politics
The United States squandered both money and lives in its response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it could have avoided hundreds..