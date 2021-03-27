'The Suicide Squad' debuts NSFW trailer
"The Suicide Squad," written and directed by James Gunn, will hit theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 6, featuring Idris Elba as Bloodsport and Pete Davidson as Blackguard.Full Article
Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max superhero movie The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie,..