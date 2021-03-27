Kim Kardashian Addresses Kanye West Marriage-Ending Tweets

Kim Kardashian Addresses Kanye West Marriage-Ending Tweets

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is opening up on the downfall of her marriage to rapper/producer Kanye West. On the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim addresses the pending divorce, which is happening in part due to Yeezy’s social media activity. Kanye West’s Twitter Fingers Push Kim Kardashian Away On this season […]

