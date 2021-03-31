Glastonbury Festival Announces Live-Streaming Event

Jorja Smith, Coldplay, Kano, Wolf Alice, will perform...



*Glastonbury Festival* will host a special live stream event on May 22nd.



The global event takes place on Worthy Farm, site of so many historic memories for music fans.



There's *no physical festival this summer* due to the pandemic, so Emily Eavis and team have organised something a bit different.



Taking place on May 22nd, Live At Worthy Farm features Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, and Honey Dijon.



Paul Dugdale will be charged with shooting the show, with Emily Eavis commenting:



“After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream, which will present live music performances filmed across Worthy Farm at landmarks including the Pyramid and, for the first time ever, the Stone Circle. It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it."



"There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!"



Tickets are *on sale now*.



