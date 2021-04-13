Mick Jagger Links With Dave Grohl For New Solo Single 'Eazy Sleazy'

It's a tongue in cheek return...



*Mick Jagger* has shared his new *Dave Grohl* propelled single 'Eazy Sleazy'.



The Rolling Stones frontman goes it alone on the new single, which is out digitally right now.



A surprise drop, 'Eazy Sleazy' has that trademark Jagger strut, and it's about embracing the freedoms offered by the New Normal.



Out now, the single is propelled by those bombastic Dave Grohl drums, who adds some extra energy to the track.



Mick Jagger comments: “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. Hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy!”



For his part, Dave Grohl adds: “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier... and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”



Both parties have been keeping busy. Dave Grohl's IG reminiscences are being *turned into a full book*, while Mick Jagger recently *welcomed a kitten called Nora into his life.*



Check out 'Eazy Sleazy' below.



