The Black Keys Tap Into Their Blues Roots On New Album 'Delta Kream'

It's a selection of Hill Country standards...



Blues duo *The Black Keys* have outlined plans for new album 'Delta Kream'.



The duo are tapping into their roots, recording a selection of *Hill Country blues standards*.



The Mississippi area has long been an influence on the group, and indeed informed their 2006 release *'Chulahoma: The Songs of Junior Kimbrough'*.



Out on May 14th, 'Delta Kream' was recorded in a matter of 10 hours spread across two afternoons, with Patrick Carey and Dan Auerbach joined by Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton, long-time members of the bands of blues legends including R. L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough.



Dan Auerbach comments: “We made this record to honor the Mississippi hill country blues tradition that influenced us starting out. These songs are still as important to us today as they were the first day Pat and I started playing together and picked up our instruments. It was a very inspiring session with Pat and me along with Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton in a circle, playing these songs. It felt so natural.”



Carney adds: “The session was planned only days in advance and nothing was rehearsed. We recorded the entire album in about ten hours, over two afternoons, at the end of the ‘Let’s Rock’ tour.”



A new song is online, with 'Crawling Kingsnake' taking John Lee Hooker's composition out into the Mississippi badlands.



Says Auerbach: “I first heard [John Lee] Hooker’s version in high school. My uncle Tim would have given me that record. But our version is definitely Junior Kimbrough’s take on it. It’s almost a disco riff!”



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

