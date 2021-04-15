Louisville Police Officer Sgt. John Mattingly has been given a book deal to tell the “truth” about the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. Mattingly’s book will be called “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy” and will be edited and published by Post Hill Press. […]Full Article
Cop Who Was Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Gets Book Deal
