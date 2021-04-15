Cop Who Was Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Gets Book Deal

Cop Who Was Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Gets Book Deal

Mediaite

Published

Louisville Police Officer Sgt. John Mattingly has been given a book deal to tell the “truth” about the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. Mattingly’s book will be called “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy” and will be edited and published by Post Hill Press. […]

Full Article