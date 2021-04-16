Tamil actor Vivek suffers a heart attack
Actor Vivek is one of the popular Tamil comedians and has acted in more than 150 films. Now, the latest report is that actor Vivek has been admitted to a hospital due to a heart attack. The actor took vaccination for COVID-19 yesterday, and also urged everyone to take the vaccine as a mandatory social security. Unfortunately, Vivek turned ill today and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after suffering a severe cardiac arrest.Full Article