Morrissey Offers "Last" Comment On Simpsons Row

*Morrissey* has offered his "last" comment on The Simpsons' recent pastiche.



The long-running animated comedy poked fun at the singer, introducing a character who is the lead singer of cult English group The Snuffs.



Voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch and with songs penned by Flight Of The Concords' Bret McKenzie, the episode aired over the weekend.



Morrissey's camp were *furious with the portrayal*, with his manager penning a series of barbed missives on Facebook.



Now the singer himself has shared a statement, intimating that - if financial pressures were relieved - he would sue The Simpsons.



"This is my first comment (and hopefully my last) on The Simpsons' episode - which I know has enraged many people. The hatred shown towards me from the creators of The Simpsons is obviously a taunting lawsuit, but one that requires more funding than I could possibly muster in order to make a challenge. Neither do I have a determined business squad of legal practitioners ready to pounce."



"I think this is generally understood and is the reason why I am so carelessly and noisily attacked. You are especially despised if your music affects people in a strong and beautiful way, since music is no longer required to. In fact, the worst thing you can do in 2021 is to lend a bit of strength to the lives of others. There is no place in modern music for anyone with strong emotions. Limitations have been placed on art, and no label will sign an artist who might answer back."



He continues: "Since my very first interview several decades ago I have lived with horrible accusations to such a degree that it is generally understood that 'this is how we write about Morrissey'. In other words, I'm quite used to it. I've had enough horror thrown at me that would kill off a herd of bison. Accusations usually come from someone with a crazed desire for importance; they don't operate at a very high level. Writing for The Simpsons, for example, evidently requires only complete ignorance. But all of these things are too easy for me to say. In a world obsessed with Hate Laws, there are none that protect me."



It ends: "People continually ask me why I do not retaliate - especially following the Sky Sports open slander. The answer is explained in the first few lines of this comment. Life is difficult and you must face it on your own, and even with the impossible-to-imagine legal artillary, everything can be repaired … except the human heart."



