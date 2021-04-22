Ezra Furman Comes Out As Trans Woman

She confirms the news in new social media post...



*Ezra Furman* has come out as a transgender woman.



Ezra Furman previously identity as non binary, and confirmed her gender in a *new social media post*.



Speaking to fans, she identified as a trans woman, and also confirmed that she became a mother two years ago.



“I wanted to share with everyone that I am a trans woman, and also that I am a mom and have been for a while now (like 2+ years),” she wrote. “I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey.”



“I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s,” she continues. “But. I’m telling you I’m a mom now for a specific reason. Because one problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young. When our baby was born I had approximately zero examples that I had seen of trans women raising children. So here’s one for anyone who wants to see one. I’m a trans woman and a mom. This is possible.”



Ezra Furman's previous studio album 'Twelve Nudes' was released in 2019.



She also works on the score for the TV series Sex Education, and recently sparred on *an absolute banger with Du Blonde*.



Read the statement in full below.





