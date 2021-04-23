Digital Underground's Shock G Dead; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

He was 57 years old...



Oakland hip-hop figure *Shock G* has died.



Shock G - real name Gregory Jacobs - was a key member of Digital Underground, helping to bring P-Funk influenced elastic funk into a new era.



Across six albums Digital Underground presented a cartoonish stage persona, but matched this to incredible technical skill in the studio.



1991's 'Sons Of The P' remains a standout moment, while Shock G's persona Humpty Hump notched up the evergreen club smash 'Humpty Dance'.



Sadly, Shock G died overnight, with *All Hip Hop* and *TMZ* separately confirming the news.



The producer's father was spokesperson, while the cause of death is under investigation.



Digital Underground's Chopmaster J was the first to pay tribute:



“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip-hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground.”







Shock G passes away at 57

DMX leaves us at 50

Black Rob goes home at 52



Black men who gave us so much aren't making it to old age and it hurts. pic.twitter.com/wa41aZVHNe



— Edward Bowser (@etbowser) April 23, 2021



