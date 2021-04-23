Bollywood pays tribute to Amit Mistry

Bollywood woke up on Friday to the sad news of actor Amit Mistry’s untimely demise. The 47-year-old actor breathed his last at his Andheri residence, where he was staying with her mother. Known for his performances in Bollywood films like ‘Kya Kehna’, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’, ‘Shor In The City’ and ‘A Gentleman’, the news of Amit’s demise left celebrities heartbroken. Jacqueline Fernandez, Genelia D'Souza, Kunal Kemmu, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil and several other Bollywood actors paid tribute to the late actor on social media.