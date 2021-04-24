Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano, who tied the knot in 2008, are already proud parents to two daughters -- nine-year-old Alma and three-year-old MayaFull Article
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot to have a baby girl
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gal Gadot Details New Docuseries 'Impact'
ETCanada
Gal Gadot uses her star power to spotlight women from all around the world in her new docuseries "Impact". The "Wonder Woman"..
Gal Gadot aspetta una bambina
Cover Video - ITALIAN
'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot: Auch Baby Nr. 3 wird ein Mädchen
Cover Video DE STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gal Gadot pregnant with baby number three
Cover Video STUDIO
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is expecting her third child.
Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman wird Super-Mama
Cover Video DE STUDIO
Gal Gadot is expecting a third baby girl
IndiaTimes