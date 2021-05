In 1989 Bikramjeet Kanwarpal commissioned into the Indian Army. Bikramjeet retired as a Major in the Indian Army in 2002. In 2003, he made his Bollywood debut and went on to act in many films like `Page 3`, `Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year`, `Aarakshan`, `Murder 2`, `2 States`, `The Ghazi Attack` and more.