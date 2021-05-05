Madonna Protege Nick Kamen Has Died

He was an influential figure in pop and fashion...



*Madonna* protege, model, and pop star *Nick Kamen* has died.



The model rose to prominence in the 80s, with pivotal photographer Ray Petri placing him on *the cover of The Face*.



Exemplifying the Buffalo approach, he was picked to appear in *a sizzling, instantly iconic Levi's commercial* in which he stripped to his underwear in a laundrette.



Coming into the orbit of Madonna before pursuing a music career of his own, Nick Kamen reached the Top Five with debut single 'Every Time You Break My Heart' in 1986.



Releasing four albums in five years, Nick Kamen's pop career was collected on a box set in 2020.



News of Nick Kamen's passing has been confirmed by several sources, with no confirmation yet on cause of death.



