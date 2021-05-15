HBO has removed the current week`s episode of `Real Time with Bill Maher` after the comedian contracted the infection.Full Article
Bill Maher tests positive for Covid-19
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Comedian Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19
CBS 2 New York
Comedian Bill Maher won't be taping his HBO show Friday night. He tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.
More coverage
Bill Maher tests positive for COVID, forcing cancellation of Friday 'Real Time' episode
USATODAY.com
Talk host Bill Maher, who's fully vaccinated, was found to be positive for COVID after a weekly 'Real Time' test. He's asymptomatic..