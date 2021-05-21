Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to play Krypto the Super-Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’
Dwayne Johnson has been cast in the Warner Bros. movie “DC League of Super-Pets” and will voice the role of Krypto the Super-Dog.Full Article
