Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to play Krypto the Super-Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to play Krypto the Super-Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

FOXNews.com

Published

Dwayne Johnson has been cast in the Warner Bros. movie “DC League of Super-Pets” and will voice the role of Krypto the Super-Dog.

Full Article