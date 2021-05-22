Ronald Greene’s Mother Speaks Out on ‘Horriffic’ Bodycam Footage: ‘It’s a Constant Reliving of This’
Published
Ronald Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, spoke out on her son’s tragic death, her “living nightmare,” and the lack of transparency in the Louisiana State Police. The Associated Press released bodycam footage of Greene’s fatal arrest earlier in the week. The footage shows state troopers tasing, choking, punching, and kicking Greene. Hardin told CNN host Fredricka Whitfield that she […]Full Article