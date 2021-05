The Friends reunion special is finally available to stream on HBO Max after months and months of patiently waiting! The special features the original cast, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), as well as co-creators Marta [...]