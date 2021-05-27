Jack Black 'heartbroken' about 'School of Rock' costar Kevin Clark's death
The 32-year-old was riding his bike in Chicago when he was hit in the early morning, the Chicago Police Department told Fox News in a statement.Full Article
In an unfortunate incident actor Kevin Clark playing little drummer boy in the wildly popular movie, "School of Rock", has passed..
Kevin Clark, who starred as drummer Freddy Jones in the movie, was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Chicago