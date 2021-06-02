Billie Eilish Shares Slinky Jammer 'Lost Cause'

It's about falling out of love...



*Billie Eilish* has shared her new single 'Lost Cause'.



The song is about falling out of love, with a lyric that reveals her paramour to be, well, a bit of a wasteman, to use a UK expression.



The beat sits right down and dirty, while Billie's coy vocal turns the tables on the object of her infatuation.



Stripping the situation down to the bare truth, she sings: "Thought you have your shit together / God damn I was wrong..."



Out now, 'Lost Cause' is taken from her new album 'Happier Than Ever', which is out on July 30th.



Check out the video for 'Lost Cause' below.



- - -