Kanye West may have moved on from his marriage to Kim Kardashian quicker than anyone had originally reported. Rumors of the hip-hop billionaire dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk surfaced this week after they were seen together in France celebrating Kanye’s 44th birthday. However, now it’s come to light that the pair have been dating for […]Full Article
Kanye West + Irina Shayk Have Secretly Dated For A Minute
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kanye West Spends 44th Birthday With Irina Shayk In France
Hollywood Life
Kanye West Spends 44th Birthday With Irina Shayk In France
More coverage
See Kanye West and Irina Shayk Together in France After Model 'Happily Accepted' His Invitation
People
West and Shayk returned to the States on Wednesday as several sources told PEOPLE that the two are seeing each other and that..