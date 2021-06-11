Lorde Releases New Single 'Solar Power'

It's the title track of her new album...



*Lorde* has shared her new single 'Solar Power'.



The song appears on DSPs momentarily yesterday (June 10th), sparking huge excitement from fans.



At midnight, 'Solar Power' was officially released, ending the wait for new material.



'Solar Power' opens with the line: "I hate the winter, I can't stand the cold..."



A graceful, subtle return, it's the title song of her new album, with Lorde commenting in a newsletter to fans that the LP will be a “celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.”



Her new single is timed alongside a Solar Eclipse - nice move, Lorde - and was co-written and produced by Lorde and Jack Antonoff.



A beach bop for the heatwave, you can check out 'Solar Power' below.



