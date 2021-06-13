Chris Brown Can’t Wait For Tory Lanez + DaBaby’s ‘SKAT’

Chris Brown Can’t Wait For Tory Lanez + DaBaby’s ‘SKAT’

SOHH

Published

R&B superstar Chris Brown is ready for the summer tunes to finally drop. The popular crooner has come through to show big love to his longtime friend and collaborator Tory Lanez to drop his DaBaby-featured “SKAT” single to the masses. Chris Brown Can’t Wait Lanez went to his Instagram page to officially announce the joint […]

Full Article