Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, & Addison Rae Attend Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker's Rooftop Concert!

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are supporting their boys! The 35-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress and the 42-year-old reality star attended Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker‘s surprise rooftop concert on Saturday afternoon (June 19) in Venice Beach, Calif. Also in attendance at the concert was Kourtney‘s BFF Addison Rae. While the musicians performed, Kourtney, Megan, [...]