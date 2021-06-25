Trainspotting actor Jonny Lee Miller has been cast as prime minister Sir John Major in season five of The Crown, Netflix has announced.Full Article
From Sick Boy to Sir John: Jonny Lee Miller to play PM Major in new season of The Crown
