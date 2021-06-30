Andy Bell Confirms New GLOK Album

Ride guitarist returns to his electronic moniker...



Ride guitarist Andy Bell returns to his *GLOK* alias on new album 'Pattern Recognition'.



The 10 track album features a few select guests, helmed by the UK songwriter.



It's his debut album proper under the GLOK name, and follows a wonderful Andy Bell solo album in 2020.



Out on October 1st through Ransom Note Records’ sister label Bytes, Andy explains:



“GLOK is all about the push and pull between electronic and psych in my music.”



Sinead O'Brien guests on new single 'Maintaining The Machine', which has a wistful, dream-like quality.



Photo Credit: *Andree Martis*



