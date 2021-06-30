James Franco to Pay $2.2 Million Settlement in Sexual Misconduct Suit

James Franco has agreed to pay $2,235,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging he coerced his acting students into performing explicit sex scenes on camera.Full Article
