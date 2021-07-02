Hillbilly Elegy Scribe JD Vance Furiously Deletes Tweets Dragging ‘Reprehensible’ Trump Ahead of Senate Run
Published
Hillbilly Elegy author and GOP Senate hopeful J.D. Vance furiously deleted any trace of his former criticisms of ex-President Donald Trump from his Twitter account, but tweets are forever. Vance formally announced his candidacy for the United States Senate seat being vacated by Republican incumbent Rob Portman on Thursday, but CNN K-File author Andrew Kaczynski used the […]Full Article