Dave Announces New Album 'We're All Alone In This Together'

Dave Announces New Album 'We're All Alone In This Together'

Clash

Published

It's out on July 23rd...

*Dave* will release second album 'We're All Alone In This Together' on July 23rd.

The Streatham rapper's extraordinary debut album became a landmark release, with 2019's 'Psychodrama' scooping *the Mercury* and *a BRIT Award*.

Heading back to the studio, Dave broke cover a few days ago to confirm news of a Stormzy collaboration.

The single lands on July 9th, and it's actually the lead-in to the rapper's second album.

'We're All Alone In This Together' will be released on July 23rd, and you can *pre-order it now.*



WE’RE ALL ALONE IN THIS TOGETHER
MY SECOND ALBUM
23rd JULY 2021
PRE-ORDER NOW: https://t.co/PEgvSB21LV pic.twitter.com/vofTEWwHGr

— SANTAN (@Santandave1) July 5, 2021

- - -

Full Article