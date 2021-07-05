Dave Announces New Album 'We're All Alone In This Together'

It's out on July 23rd...
*Dave* will release second album 'We're All Alone In This Together' on July 23rd.
The Streatham rapper's extraordinary debut album became a landmark release, with 2019's 'Psychodrama' scooping *the Mercury* and *a BRIT Award*.
Heading back to the studio, Dave broke cover a few days ago to confirm news of a Stormzy collaboration.
The single lands on July 9th, and it's actually the lead-in to the rapper's second album.
'We're All Alone In This Together' will be released on July 23rd, and you can *pre-order it now.*
WE’RE ALL ALONE IN THIS TOGETHER
MY SECOND ALBUM
23rd JULY 2021
PRE-ORDER NOW: https://t.co/PEgvSB21LV pic.twitter.com/vofTEWwHGr
— SANTAN (@Santandave1) July 5, 2021
