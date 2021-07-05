Dave Announces New Album 'We're All Alone In This Together'

It's out on July 23rd...



*Dave* will release second album 'We're All Alone In This Together' on July 23rd.



The Streatham rapper's extraordinary debut album became a landmark release, with 2019's 'Psychodrama' scooping *the Mercury* and *a BRIT Award*.



Heading back to the studio, Dave broke cover a few days ago to confirm news of a Stormzy collaboration.



The single lands on July 9th, and it's actually the lead-in to the rapper's second album.



'We're All Alone In This Together' will be released on July 23rd, and you can *pre-order it now.*







WE’RE ALL ALONE IN THIS TOGETHER

MY SECOND ALBUM

23rd JULY 2021

PRE-ORDER NOW: https://t.co/PEgvSB21LV pic.twitter.com/vofTEWwHGr



— SANTAN (@Santandave1) July 5, 2021



