Pusha-T Sees Pop Smoke Beating Tyler, The Creator For Album of The Year

Pusha-T Sees Pop Smoke Beating Tyler, The Creator For Album of The Year

SOHH

Published

Virginia Rap OG, Pusha T, makes a big splash as one of the many features on the late New York drill rap icon Pop Smoke‘s second posthumous album FAITH. King Push stays true to his braggadocious style making claims about the future success of Pop Smoke’s studio effort to rap pal Tyler, the Creator‘s disadvantage. […]

Full Article