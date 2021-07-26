The news of Jackie Mason`s death was confirmed by his friend and lawyer Raoul Felder. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan Saturday, with his wife Jyll and a few friends by his sideFull Article
Noted stand-up comedian Jackie Mason dies at 93
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Stand-up comedian and Simpsons star Jackie Mason dies aged 93
Sky News
Stand-up comedian Jackie Mason - who went from rabbi to Broadway star - has died at the age of 93.
More coverage
Jackie Mason, Rabbi Turned Comedian, Dies At 93-Years-Old
CBS2 LA
Legendary comic Jackie Mason who had been hospitalized in the last several weeks for breathing problems, died peacefully Saturday..