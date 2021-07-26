Lopez posted a set of pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram on Sunday. In one image, Lopez and Affleck can be seen passionately locking lips.Full Article
jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make relationship official, seal it with a kiss
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jennifer Lopez posts a picture of her and Ben Affleck kissing in the couple's first Instagram official snap
Upworthy
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck passionately kiss in an Instagram post celebrating the singer's 52nd birthday.
-
Jennifer Lopez shares birthday kiss with Ben Affleck, makes relationship Instagram official
Indian Express
-
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make their relationship Instagram official
Zee News
-
Jennifer-Ben make relationship official
IndiaTimes
-
Jennifer Lopez Shares Photo Kissing Ben Affleck on Her 52nd Birthday
Just Jared