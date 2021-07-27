Payments recovered from Raj’s chat

Raj Kundra was produced before the magistrate court today and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for his role in the production and distribution of pornographic content. During his head, the Crime Branch asked for 7-day custody of Raj Kundra which was denied by the court. The police also said that Kundra's two bank accounts have been frozen by them. They also said that they have appealed to the victims but only one has come forward till now.