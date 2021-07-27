Slipknot's Joey Jordison Has Died

He was 47 years old...



*Slipknot* musician *Joey Jordison* has died.



The drummer helped form the band in 1995, and worked with them as they charged the American mainstream.



The masked collective helped to reinvigorate metal, bringing extreme music back to the charts with breakout 2001 album 'IOWA'.



Joey Jordison departed Slipknot in 2013, and also played guitar in horrorpunk band Murderdolls.



A statement from the musician's family reads:



“We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46. Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.”



“The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.”



