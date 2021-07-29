Bob Odenkirk 'in stable condition' after 'heart related incident' led to collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set
Published
"Nobody" star Bob Odenkirk is in "stable condition" after collapsing on the set of "Better Call Saul."Full Article
Published
"Nobody" star Bob Odenkirk is in "stable condition" after collapsing on the set of "Better Call Saul."Full Article
Bob Odenkirk's son says actor is 'going to be OK' after on-set 'heart-related incident'
The 58-year-old actor is expected to recover after falling ill on the set of Better Call Saul