The X Factor Is Ending After 17 Years

The UK edition is being halted...



*The X Factor* is being brought to a close after 17 years.



The UK edition of the show is being halted, with ITV confirming that they won't be looking to film a new series.



The show kicked off in 2004, and was steered by music mogul turned TV personality Simon Cowell, who served as a judge for seasons one through seven.



Returning for seasons 11 through 15, The X Factor launched acts such as Little Mix and One Direction, amongst others.



The demise was confirmed by a simple one line statement from ITV: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”



An insider told *The Sun*: “Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale.”



“Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it’s his call – not ITV’s – whether or not he drops it. Clearly the last thing he wants is for X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke – especially in contrast to the show in its pomp.”



However Simon Cowell isn't quite done yet - he's gearing up to launch a new musical gameshow Walk The Line on ITV later this year.



- - -