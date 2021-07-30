Silk Sonic Share Irresistible Summer Jam 'Skate'

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak return...



All-star team up *Silk Sonic* return with glorious new single 'Skate'.



Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak unleashed their joint project earlier this year, with debut single *'Leave The Door Open'* tapping into pristine mid 70s soul-funk.



Earning a *BET Award with just one track*, Silk Sonic then kept fans waiting for additional material.



Well, that wait is over. 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' is set to land later this year, with the duo sharing new single 'Skate'.



Mining similar influences to their debut, 'Skate' has a blissful, sunshine feel, tapping into that uplifting West Coast feeling.



The video resonates with this energy, directed by Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard and co-directed by Philippe Tayag.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Harper Smith*



