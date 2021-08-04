Tyler, the Creator Crushes On Jadakiss During VERZUZ

Tyler, the Creator Crushes On Jadakiss During VERZUZ

SOHH

Published

West Coast rapper Tyler, the Creator is crushing hard right now. While watching the Dipset and The LOX VERZUZ battle that went down on Tuesday, he slid in the Instagram Live comments to reveal which rapper he was rooting hard for. Tyler, the Creator Reveals Jadakiss Crush Tyler commented with all praise for Jadakiss’ voice […]

Full Article