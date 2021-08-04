West Coast rapper Tyler, the Creator is crushing hard right now. While watching the Dipset and The LOX VERZUZ battle that went down on Tuesday, he slid in the Instagram Live comments to reveal which rapper he was rooting hard for. Tyler, the Creator Reveals Jadakiss Crush Tyler commented with all praise for Jadakiss’ voice […]Full Article
Tyler, the Creator Crushes On Jadakiss During VERZUZ
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tyler, The Creator Admits He Has A Crush On 'Yonkers' Inspiration Jadakiss
Tyler, The Creator mimicked New York rappers on his breakthrough single.
HipHopDX