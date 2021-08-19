Rep. Mo Brooks Gets Absolutely Blasted for Tweeting ‘I Understand Citizenry Anger’ In Response To Capitol Bomb Threat
Normally, one wouldn’t expect a sitting member of Congress to cheer for terrorists, but apparently that’s the cool new trend among certain Republican Congressmen. On Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted that the Taliban was “[m]ore legitimate than the last government in Afghanistan or the current government here,” and then on Thursday, Rep. Mo Brooks […]Full Article