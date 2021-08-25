Music World Pauses To Remember Charlie Watts

Collecting an outpouring of love and respect for the Rolling Stones drummer...



The music world paused last night - August 24th - to remember Rolling Stones drummer *Charlie Watts*.



The drummer joined the Rolling Stones in 1963, and remained an ever present through the decades, never missing a show in the process.



Charlie Watts blended his jazz background with an incredible sense of feel, powering the Rolling Stones through stylistic shifts and genre changes.



News broke of Charlie's death yesterday - August 24th - with his Stones comrades the first to salute him:







pic.twitter.com/MrPpJI0Hxd



— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 24, 2021







pic.twitter.com/YUR6lckf8k



— Keith Richards (@officialKeef) August 24, 2021



Paul McCartney filmed a message for Charlie Watts' family:







Paul on Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE



— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021



Fellow drummer Ringo Starr remembered Charlie Watts:







#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG



— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021



The scale of Charlie Watts' influence led to across-the-board salutes:







Aside from being a unique musician Charlie Watts managed to remain completely classy throughout the whole of the Rolling Stones career. Quite an achievement. #charliewatts



— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) August 24, 2021







The heartbeat of Rock & Roll. The Great Charlie Watts. all due respect. https://t.co/k7tBR7KKFb



— B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) August 24, 2021







In total shock Charlie Watts was a lovely guy. He will be sorely missed. Deepest sympathy to his wife, the band and all his family and friends. 1/2 #charliewatts @RollingStones



— Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 24, 2021







Oh no! This is terribly shocking. Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman’s gentleman. He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without him. https://t.co/CKTmnBuWwV



— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) August 24, 2021







The coolest drummer with the best sound, a member-of-the-band player rather than a look-at-me soloist, Charlie Watts was a constant inspiration - as a musician and as a man. Vale Charlie. People everywhere will mourn your loss today, and dance to your grooves forever. Rob / M.O pic.twitter.com/LLuljL2JLh



— Midnight Oil (@midnightoilband) August 25, 2021



The loss of Charlie Watts even touched a universe far, far away:







Thank you for the music. #RIP_Charlie https://t.co/Z7MVZZJd5i



— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 24, 2021



And he was mourned on the London Underground:







A Tube tribute to #CharlieWatts pic.twitter.com/8sXQg6FjQz



— Stéphane Ledez (@stephaneledez) August 25, 2021