Kanye West's 3rd 'Donda' Listening: 6 Things You Need To Know From Chicago

Kanye West's 3rd 'Donda' Listening: 6 Things You Need To Know From Chicago

HipHopDX

Published

While 'Donda' still isn't on streaming services, Kanye West returned to his hometown for the third public listening party on Thursday night.

Full Article