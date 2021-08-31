Soulja Boy Reveals ‘Donda’ Beef Origin: ‘Come On Kanye W/ The Cap’

Soulja Boy Reveals ‘Donda’ Beef Origin: ‘Come On Kanye W/ The Cap’

SOHH

Published

Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy is taking it from the tweets to the streets. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to acknowledge he’s really feuding with Kanye West and explained where the problems stem from. Soulja Boy Reveals Kanye West Feud Origin New footage is circulating online showing SB getting pulled up on by paparazzi. Instead […]

Full Article