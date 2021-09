The debut trailer for Disney+ and Marvel‘s new series, Hawkeye, just debuted online! The show sees the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and introduces Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop! Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox also star in the show. Here’s a synopsis of [...]