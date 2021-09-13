WarnerMedia has sold TMZ to Fox Entertainment in a deal that was reportedly less than $50 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The sale comes as WarnerMedia’s parent company, AT&T, has been selling off assets to pay off debts and redirect funds to build the 5G network for their cellular service. Anime streaming service CrunchyRoll […]Full Article
AT&T’s WarnerMedia Sells TMZ To Fox Entertainment for Reportedly Less Than $50 Million
