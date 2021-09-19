Chris Rock says he has COVID-19
Published
Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.” The 56-year-old comedian wrote on…Full Article
Published
Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.” The 56-year-old comedian wrote on…Full Article
Comedian and actor Chris Rock revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is using the opportunity to urge others to get..
"Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," the actor and comedian tweeted.