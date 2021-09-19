Chris Rock has revealed that he tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The comedian urged fans to get vaccinated and said they 'don't want this.'Full Article
Chris Rock Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated
Chris Rock encourages vaccines after his positive Covid-19 test
Comedian and actor Chris Rock revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is using the opportunity to urge others to get..
Chris Rock urges fans to get vaccinated as he reveals COVID-19 diagnosis: 'Trust me you don't want this'
The 56-year-old comic shared the health update on Twitter.
