Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit school in Harlem, bringing students to tears
Published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a visit to a Harlem elementary school in New York on Friday.Full Article
Published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a visit to a Harlem elementary school in New York on Friday.Full Article
Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, offered lots of hugs to kids at a Harlem public school where she read her..
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by excited students at PS 123 Mahalia Jackson just before noon on day two of their Big..
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a visit! The couple made a stop at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School on Friday morning..