Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan Grills Sen. Tim Scott on Failed Police Reform Talks: ‘You’re Saying Senator Booker Can’t Read?’
Face the Nation‘s Margaret Brennan pressed Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on why bipartisan police reform talks crumbled before a deal could be reached on Sunday. Scott pointed the finger at Democrats, telling Brennan that “it’s the big blue cities where they have failed to pass policies that protect their most vulnerable communities.” Brennan noted that […]Full Article